KXIP vs DC Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s KXIP vs DC at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Fresh from their heart stopping double-super over win against Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab will believe they are back in the hunt for playoffs. A couple of more conducive results and they will be well and truly in race for making the top-four. They have won three of their nine matches but a closer look will reveal that the number or victories would easily have been doubled. Their failure to control the game in the late stages has resulted in three defeats and it was turning out to be a similar story on Sunday night before they held nerves and bested the defending champions. They will be facing Delhi Capitals – a team which defeated them in a super over earlier this season. And it’s a team that has steadily climbed up to the top of the points table and boast of one of the most balanced teams of the season. A team on the upswing vs a team that has been bossing the tournament so far. Expect a cracker. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match 37 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Rayudu Out; Dhoni Holds Key For Struggling CSK vs Rajasthan

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 20. Also Read - IPL 2020, CSK vs RR in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 37

Time: 7.30 PM IST Also Read - CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 37 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Monday October 19

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KXIP vs DC My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

KXIP vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

KXIP vs DC SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran SinghBench, KL Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Pravin Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma

