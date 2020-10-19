KXIP vs DC MyTeam11 Tips And Predictions

MyTeam11 Prediction Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, Match 38 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s KXIP vs DC at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Punjab will come into this game after having somehow been on the right side of possibly the greatest T20 encounter ever played. However, the two important points after emerging as the winners in the second super over against Mumbai will set them up nicely for another top opponent- the Delhi side who are sitting at the top of the table. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match 37 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Uthappa, Stokes Out; Chennai Hurt Rajasthan in 126 Chase

While Punjab have won just three of their nine games, Delhi meanwhile have won seven and lost two. The Shreyas Iyer led side are the team to beat this tournament given the way they have performed together as a unit. Different individuals have put their hands up when the going has gone tough for them and they have found ways to end up on the winning side. Also Read - IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 38

While Punjab have no choice but to continue winning from here on, in order to have any chance of climbing up the points tally, Delhi would look to keep the winning momentum with them. Will the back against the walls bring out the best of Punjab or will Delhi prove to be too good an opponent to let them win? We shall find out as the teams lock horns on Tuesday. Also Read - KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 38 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 20

Weather Report

Temp : 35 degrees Celsius

Rain probability: 0%

Humidity: 39%

Pitch report

Batting pitch: 60%

Bowling pitch: 40%

Pace bowling: 50%

Spin bowling: 50%

KXIP vs DC Team News

KXIP: Ever since Chris Gayle has been included in the XI, the batting order has looked good. Glenn Maxwell hasn’t really fired in the tournament with the bat but has been bowling 4 overs in the last couple of matches so it would be interesting to see if they replace him despite his low scores in the tournament. The Big Show was not even used in the Super Overs and has less than 60 runs in the tournament.

DC: Delhi haven’t really made changes to their preferred XI unless there has been an injury. Keep a close eye on the fitness of Rishabh Pant for this game. The stumper was seen jogging around prior to the previous match. Pant’s inclusion would also mean Ajinkya Rahane might be back to warming the benches and Shimron Hetmyer back in the scheme of things.

At one stage it looked like Punjab would comfortably beat Mumbai in the run-chase, however the game was forced into a Super Over. The side would look to finish off games when they are on top which is one aspect where they have lacked big time. Better approach from Punjab in the crunch situations of the game would have easily made a difference and reflected on the points tally. But they would be aiming just that against Delhi.

For Delhi, they would not like to chop and change much. Everyone has at least a big score under their belt and even though Ajinkya Rahane has not got that big knock till now, he has timed the ball well during his short stay at the wicket. Also, Rahane may not be in the side with Pant coming back. With probably the best bowling unit in their ranks and an in form batting unit, Delhi would start as favourites against Punjab.

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

KXIP vs DC Probable Playing XI

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Punjab: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

KXIP vs DC MyTeam11 Best 14

Captain 1: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain 1: Shikhar Dhawan

Captain 2: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain 2: Mayank Agarwal

Best 14

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Marcus Stoins, Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

