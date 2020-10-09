KXIP vs KKR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 IPL 2020

KXIP vs KKR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 24 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Riding high on confidence after two back-to-back victories in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on listless Kings XI Punjab in a high-voltage T20 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Punjab will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face fancied Kolkata.

Smarting from a 69-run drubbing at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, it will not be an easy task for a struggling KXIP side to stand up to the challenge thrown by an all-round KKR team, which is a fine blend of youth and experience. Following five losses and a solitary win, Kings XI Punjab are currently placed at the bottom of the table with two points, whereas the Knight Riders are fourth with six points from three wins. Notwithstanding a couple of reverses, KKR are gradually emerging as a strong contender for a third IPL title, with many of their players striking form as the tournament approaches the half-way stage. Shubman Gill has already created an impression as an opener and now KKR have found another option at the top in Rahul Tripathi, who will enter the game with some confidence after his swashbuckling innings of 81 against Chennai Super Kings two days ago. After a string of poor scores that led to him being replaced by Tripathi at the top, Sunil Narine seems to be rediscovering his old touch with both bat and ball, and evidence of that was his outing against CSK. The experienced Eoin Morgan is a huge presence in the middle-order which also has Nitish Rana, always on the lookout to impress the team management with his performances with the bat.

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders for match no. 24 of IPL 2020 will take place at 3 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

KXIP vs KKR My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Eoin Morgan (VC), Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell (C), Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

KXIP vs KKR Probable XIs

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Simran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh/Deepak Hooda, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs KXIP SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi.

