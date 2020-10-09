Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's KXIP vs KKR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Kings XI Punjab will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face fancied Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match no. 24 on Saturday. Smarting from a 69-run drubbing at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, it will not be an easy task for a struggling KXIP side to stand up to the challenge thrown by an all-round KKR team, which is a fine blend of youth and experience.

Following five losses and a solitary win, Kings XI Punjab are currently placed at the bottom of the table with two points, whereas the Knight Riders are fourth with six points from three wins. Notwithstanding a couple of reverses, KKR are gradually emerging as a strong contender for a third IPL title, with many of their players striking form as the tournament approaches the half-way stage. Shubman Gill has already created an impression as an opener and now KKR have found another option at the top in Rahul Tripathi, who will enter the game with some confidence after his swashbuckling innings of 81 against CSK two days ago. Meanwhile, Punjab will again rely on their trusted opening pair of captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. If Chris Gayle recovers from his food poisoning, he will make his first appearance in the ongoing IPL and that will be a huge boost for KXIP. The misfiring Glenn Maxwell is likely to make way for Gayle. Nicholas Pooran's exploits with the bat is a positive for KXIP and he will again look to play his shots freely.

KXIP vs KKR Head to Head

Played- 25 | Kings XI Punjab won- 8 | Kolkata Knight Riders won- 17 | N/R- 0

KXIP vs KKR Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 10.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

KXIP vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal (C)

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (VC)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

KXIP vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Simran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh/Deepak Hooda, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs KXIP SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi.

