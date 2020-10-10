Live Updates

  • 6:46 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, King XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): So Dinesh Karthik has turned to Nitish Rana – last throw of the dice? Five singles and a couple from his first over. In case you are wondering, Andre Russell is off the field. He seems to have an issue with his leg. KXIP 113/0, chasing 165

  • 6:42 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, King XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have reached their respective half-centuries in the over. Rahul was the first to reach the milestone with back-to-back fours. Agarwal reached his fifty with a single. Dinesh Karthik had brought back Pat Cummins for a wicket but he ends up conceding 12 runs. KXIP 106/0, chasing 165

  • 6:37 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, King XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Varun Chakravarthy is back. An over that was turning out to be a tight one is spoiled with Mayank Agarwal deciding to make room and sends the ball rolling past the boundary. Eight runs from the over. KXIP 94/0, chasing 165

  • 6:33 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, King XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Kamlesh Nagarkoti is back into the attack now. Mayank Agarwal adds two more fours to his total – the first through the gap in the extra cover region and the next a pull over mid-wicket region. 11 runs from the over take Punjab to 86/0 in 11 Overs.

  • 6:26 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, King XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): So at the halfway stage, Punjab have scored 76 runs and are yet to lose a wicket. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have laid a solid platform for this chase. This has been an excellent start.

  • 6:23 PM IST

    Over 9: Varun Chakravarthy continues. And another good six deliveries from him. Just five runs from the over. KL Rahul 36 off 31, Mayank Agarwal 31 off 23. KXIP 67/0, chasing 165 runs.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, King XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Spin from both the end now. Mayank Agarwal pinches a four off Narine – a thick outside edge that sends the ball racing towards the third man region. Eight runs from the over. KXIP 62/0, chasing 165.

  • 6:15 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs KKR Today’s Match: Spin in Varun Chakravarthy introduced. A decent first over from him. Just seven runs from the over. KXIP 54/0, chasing 165

  • 6:07 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, King XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Kamlesh Nagarkoti, right-arm pace, into the attack now. KL Rahul picked out the gap to send the ball through midwicket region for a four. 11 runs from the over. Score 47/0 in 6 overs, chasing 165

  • 6:03 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, King XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): The over was turning out to be a good one before KL Rahul was offered a short delivery by Pat Cummins and he timed it for a four to fine leg. Eight runs from it. KXIP 36/0, chasing 165

41KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020, Match 24 Live Match

Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Score, King XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Hello everyone! And welcome to our live coverage from the Match No. 24 of the IPL 2020. It’s the weekend and you know what that means: Double-Header! In the first match of Saturday, Kings XI Punjab will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Also Read - LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 25 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Dhoni-Kohli Face-Off in Mega Clash in Dubai

KL Rahul-led KXIP are yet to find their bearings. They have now lost five of their six matches and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table. We are no more at that stage where a defeat or two wouldn’t be a cause for alarm. From hereon, every win/defeat matters and could potentially make or break a team’s chances to make the playoffs. Also Read - CSK vs RCB My11Circle Fantasy Pick Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice Captain For Match 25 at Dubai International Stadium 7:30 PM IST

With just a single win from six games, KXIP seem to be over-reliant on skipper Rahul, opener Mayank Agarwal and pace bowler Mohammad Shami. Barring the trio, the rest of the players have failed to click. Also Read - CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints For IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 25 at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST Saturday, October 10

Nicholas Pooran showed signs of the destruction he could cause in the middle-order in the game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) but the Caribbean player needs to be consistent. Other hard-hitters like Glenn Maxwell have been completely silent so far.

In the bowling department, Shami has led from the front with nine wickets from six games. Arshdeep Singh and Sheldon Cottrell need to be consistent. Spin duo Ravi Bishnoi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be key.

The Dinesh Karthik-led KKR have six points from five games and will aim to consolidate their position in the top four of the points-table.

(Text with IANS Inputs)

KXIP vs KKR Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik(wk/captain), Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Arshdeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande