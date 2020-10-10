

















Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Score, King XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Hello everyone! And welcome to our live coverage from the Match No. 24 of the IPL 2020. It's the weekend and you know what that means: Double-Header! In the first match of Saturday, Kings XI Punjab will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KL Rahul-led KXIP are yet to find their bearings. They have now lost five of their six matches and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table. We are no more at that stage where a defeat or two wouldn't be a cause for alarm. From hereon, every win/defeat matters and could potentially make or break a team's chances to make the playoffs.

With just a single win from six games, KXIP seem to be over-reliant on skipper Rahul, opener Mayank Agarwal and pace bowler Mohammad Shami. Barring the trio, the rest of the players have failed to click.

Nicholas Pooran showed signs of the destruction he could cause in the middle-order in the game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) but the Caribbean player needs to be consistent. Other hard-hitters like Glenn Maxwell have been completely silent so far.

In the bowling department, Shami has led from the front with nine wickets from six games. Arshdeep Singh and Sheldon Cottrell need to be consistent. Spin duo Ravi Bishnoi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be key.

The Dinesh Karthik-led KKR have six points from five games and will aim to consolidate their position in the top four of the points-table.

(Text with IANS Inputs)

KXIP vs KKR Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik(wk/captain), Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Arshdeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande