KXIP vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Thursday, October 1

The Kings XI Punjab and defending champion Mumbai Indians will look to get back to winning ways after a stutter when they lock horns with each other on Thursday at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. While Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan have shown great form, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal would be the ones to watch out for at the top of the order. Also Read - RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7.30 PM IST Wednesday September 30

It would be interesting to see if MI or KXIP opt to make changes to their side. Fans would be eager to see Chris Gayle in action, and that is something Rahul could ponder on. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 13 Preview: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 1.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KL Rahul (KXIP), Ishan Kishan (MI), Nicholas Pooran (KXIP), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), Kieron Pollard (MI), James Neesham (KXIP), Trent Boult (MI), Mohammed Shami (KXIP), Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP).

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Chris Gayle/Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (C), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI): Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

