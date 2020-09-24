Live Updates

  • 10:44 PM IST

    KXIP vs RCB, Match 6, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: RCB lose their sixth wicket and the RCB side is looking down the barrel. They have been outplayed in all departments. Had RCB been able to keep the KXIP under 200, the belief that they could chase it would have been alive. But a couple of dropped chances of Rahul, who took off after that got them to 206. Also, one has to admit that Cottrell and Shami were terrific early in the innings with the new ball. RCB: 88/7 in 14 overs

  • 9:58 PM IST

    KXIP vs RCB, Match 6, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: After Kohli, the onus now shifts to AB De Villiers – who can do the impossible, but RCB have a mountain to climb. Top class pace bowling from Cottrell and Shami. Finch would also have to play a good supporting role. It looks impossible, but funny things happen in IPL. RCB: 25/3 in 5 overs

  • 9:49 PM IST

    KXIP vs RCB, Match 6, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Kohli out trying to pull a short delivery from Cottrell, gets the leading edge, and is caught – what follows next is the Cottrell salute. Kings XI Punjab right on top, RCB reeling. RCB: 5/3 in 3 overs

  • 9:42 PM IST

    KXIP vs RCB, Match 6, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: RCB has got off to a woeful start, losing Padikkal early. Shami gets Philipe in his first over. The Kings XI Punjab are right on top. Kohli walks in and this is going to be electrifying. RCB: 4/2 in 2 overs

  • 9:20 PM IST

    We are in for a big run-chase and if RCB have to win, they have to be at their best. Rahul has now become the Orange Cap holder and the first centurion of the season. Steyn was costly as he went for 50+ in four overs. Rahul is dealing in fours and sixes. He has been sublime. Rahul scores 132 off 69 balls. RCB needs 207 to win.

  • 9:15 PM IST

    KXIP vs RCB, Match 6, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Rahul has been dropped twice by Kohli and he is making it count as Rahul nears an IPL ton, which would be the first of the season. 100 FOR RAHUL, what a knock, and what form from the skipper. And now he has reached top gear. Steyn is being taken to the cleaners. Two sixes in a row. KXIP: 183/3 in 19 overs

  • 9:09 PM IST

    KXIP vs RCB, Match 6, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Three slower balls in a row from Saina, he is becoming too predictable. Nair should give much of the strike to Rahul, who is inching close to a century. Rahul is now just picking his spots and playing with the mind of Saini. KXIP: 157/3 in 18 overs

  • 9:04 PM IST

    KXIP vs RCB, Match 6, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Rahul has played a captain’s knock, now he needs to give the finishing touches. 180 is what Punjab should target. Rahul could also get to a century with a couple of big hits at the end. Chahal and Dube have been splendid on the night. Steyn has also been decent, but his slower deliveries have been picked for runs. KXIP: 146/3 in 17 overs

  • 8:34 PM IST

    KXIP vs RCB, Match 6, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Rahul slams his 17th IPL fifty after breaching the 200-run mark, but he would know the job is half done. He has to continue and get the team to a score in excess off 180 with wickets in hand. KXIP: 100/1 in 12 overs

  • 8:16 PM IST

    KXIP vs RCB, Match 6, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Chahal looks confident after the wicket, a huge appeal turned down. Rahul has assessed the pitch and got set, he would be expected to carry on. Chahal is showing his variations and looking ominous. Five off the over KXIP: 70/1 in 9 overs

KXIP vs RCB, Match 6, IPL 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 6 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 6 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here.

KXIP vs RCB Squads

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Also Read - IPL 2020: Anuskha Sharma Asks Sunil Gavaskar to Explain His 'Distasteful Message' After Controversial On-Air Remark

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 8 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad