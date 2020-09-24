

















KXIP vs RCB, Match 6, IPL 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

We are in for a big run-chase and if RCB have to win, they have to be at their best. Rahul has now become the Orange Cap holder and the first centurion of the season. Steyn was costly as he went for 50+ in four overs. Rahul is dealing in fours and sixes. He has been sublime. Rahul scores 132 off 69 balls. RCB needs 207 to win.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 6 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 6 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 6 of IPL 2020 between KXIP vs RCB from Dubai here. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday September 25

KXIP vs RCB Squads

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Also Read - IPL 2020: Anuskha Sharma Asks Sunil Gavaskar to Explain His 'Distasteful Message' After Controversial On-Air Remark

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 8 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad