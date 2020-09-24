KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 6 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s KXIP vs RCB at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Two teams who have had a contrasting start to the season lock horns on Thursday in Dubai. First up Kings XI Punjab. There season opener against Delhi Capitals was full of twists and turns. They slipped in their chase but were revived by Mayank Agarwal only to again fall back in the final over as it went into Super Over. KXIP lost and then erupted the short-run controversy that could have changed the course of the game. They will have to get over that as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore who have started their season with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their top-order batsmen look good and Yuzvendra Chahal was outstanding with the ball. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday September 25

Match Toss Time: The toss between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the sixth match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2020: Anuskha Sharma Asks Sunil Gavaskar to Explain His 'Distasteful Message' After Controversial On-Air Remark

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 8 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

KXIP vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), AB de Villiers, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

KXIP vs RCB Squads

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KXIP Dream11 Team/ RCB Dream11 Team/ Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team/ Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more