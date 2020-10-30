11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

KXIP vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 50 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 30 Friday

KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab – who have won five consecutive games – will start overwhelming favourites against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Friday. With the tournament nearing its business end, it is a must-win for both the sides to ensure they stay in the playoffs race. Also Read - IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni Giving Tips to Varun Chakravarthy is Winning The Internet | WATCH

While Ben Stokes will hold the key for Rajasthan, Punjab will rely heavily on the Orange Cap holder – KL Rahul. Also Read - IPL 2020: Here's What Aakash Chopra Thinks Will help Rajasthan Royals Beat In-Form Kings XI Punjab Tonight

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM IST – October 30.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KXIP vs RR 11Wickets Team

KL Rahul (c and wk), Jos Buttler, Mandeep Singh, Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

