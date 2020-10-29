Dream11 Team Prediction

Rajasthan – who started the tournament well – are in a spot of bother now with the playoffs nearing. The Royals lock horns with Kings XI Punjab – who are on a roll this season with five consecutive wins. While Punjab looks to get closer to the playoffs with a win, the Royals will look to keep their hopes of making the top four alive. Also Read - IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Match Prediction, Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 49

While KL Rahul will be the one along with Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle to watch out from Punjab in the batting department, Ben Stokes along with Sanju Samson will hold the key for Rajasthan. Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 49 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 29 Thursday

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM IST – October 30.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KXIP vs RR My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (c and wk), Jos Buttler, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

