KXIP vs SRH 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

KXIP vs SRH 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 43 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: After three consecutive wins, Kings XI Punjab have managed to remain afloat in the Indian Premier League. The KL Rahul-led side will now face a stern test when they take on fifth-placed SunRisers Hyderabad in match no. 43 of the season in Dubai on Saturday. Both Punjab and Hyderabad are on eight points but the David Warner-led team is a spot ahead in the points-table, thanks to their better net run rate. The two teams now need to win all their remaining games in order to remain in contention for the next round. KXIP captain KL Rahul and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal have been in sublime form and the arrival of Chris Gayle has further bolstered their top-order. Also Read - IPL 2020, KXIP vs SRH in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 43

However, Glenn Maxwell’s consistency remains doubtful as, barring the last game against Delhi Capitals, the Aussie has not been up to the mark. Nicholas Pooran has been a useful hand in the middle order for KXIP and notably led them to victory in their last match. Mohammed Shami has been exceptional with the ball and the inclusion of Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham has provided more depth to KXIP bowling. Neesham’s ability with the bat is well known and he is yet to give a glimpse of his abilities this IPL. On the other hand, SRH showed in their previous game that they have reliable batsmen apart from David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson. While Williamson had missed out the last outing, Pandey and Sh’nkar’s gritty knocks helped SRH cross the line with ease against Rajasthan Royals. Also, the addition of Jason Holder in the playing XI has boosted their pace attack. Shahbaz Nadeem and Rashid Khan will once again be their key man in the spin attack and the duo will have to jolt their opposition at regular intervals. Squads: Also Read - KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjabvs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 43 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 24 Saturday

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad for match no. 43 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - CSK vs MI 2020, IPL Today Match Report: Ishan Kishan Stars After Trent Boult Show as Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings to Take Top Spot

IPL Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KXIP vs SRH My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (vc), Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Priyam Garg, Chris Gayle (C), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan and Ravi Bishnoi.

KXIP vs SRH Probable XIs

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan/James Neesham, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.

KXIP vs SRH Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Yarra Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KXIP Dream11 Team/ SRH Dream11 Team/ Kings XI Punjab 11Wickets Fantasy Team List/ Sunrisers Hyderabad 11Wickets Fantasy Team List/ 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.