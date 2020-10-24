

















Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 43 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan picked up three wickets each as Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in match 43 of Dream11 IPL 2020. Courtesy this win, Punjab have moved to the fifth spot in eight-team IPL 2020 points table. Ravi Bishnoi removes David Warner for 35 as Kings XI Punjab hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad in 127 chase in match 43 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Sandeep Sharma pick up the two wickets each as Sunrisers Hyderabad put on a brilliant bowling display to restrict Kings XI Punjab for 126/7 in 20 overs in IPL 2020 Live Score in Dubai. Earlier, KXIP captain KL Rahul – 27 – and Deepak Hooda to dent Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad dominate proceedings in Dubai. Sandeep Sharma picks up the wicket of Mandeep Singh for 17 as Sunrisers Hyderabad hurt Kings XI Punjab in match 43 of IPL 2020 in Dubai. TOSS – David Warner wins Toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat vs Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

Kings XI Punjab bowling unit on Saturday rose to a big challenge and defended a small total with help of sharp fielding to pip Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in an Indian Premier League encounter after a dramatic collapse. After the KXIP batsmen failed to get going on being inserted by SRH and were restricted 126 for seven wickets in 20 overs — thanks to superb spells from Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, and Sandeep Sharma — David Warner’s Hyderabad capitulated under pressure and were all out for 114 in 19.5 overs. It was proverbial snatching defeat from the jaws of victory for SRH. Also Read - RCB vs CSK 11Wickets Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match in Dubai

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, KXIP (126/7) Beat SRH (114-all out) by 12 Runs in Dubai

KXIP took as many as seven wickets in the last four overs and conceded just 15 runs. Chris Jordan, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, and Arshdeep Singh bowled the last two overs in which they got two wickets each at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. KXIP’s fielding standard rose under pressure and it made a big difference. The win took Punjab to fifth place in the points table with 10 points while Hyderabad are at sixth with just eight points in 11 matches. Chasing the target, SRH were off to a decent start through sensible batting by David Warner – 35 and Jonny Bairstow – 19, who scored 52 runs in the initial six overs of powerplay. Also Read - IPL 2020: KKR Captain Morgan Calls Win Over DC as Their Most Complete Performance of The Season so Far

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra.