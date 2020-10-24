Live Updates

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates KXIP vs SRH Live: Chris Jordan is the Man of the Match. He says he feels great, they had a pretty tough start to the tournament but the entire management kept a lot of belief. States they have a big squad and the management is trying to find the correct combination, it is a team game and it does not matter how many games he plays as long as the team wins. Mentions Arshdeep is a very good bowler, he has got in a lot of free minds and he just backs his skills and it comes off. Ends by saying he just tried to be calm and not put a lot of pressure on himself, he wanted to give Arshdeep as much as possible to defend.

    Chris Jordan bags ‘Player of the Match’ award!

    Live Cricket Updates Online KXIP vs SRH 2020 IPL Live: The Punjab bowling was pretty poor to begin with as their bowlers were taken apart in the first 6. However, the spinners then got them back into the game by taking the openers out. Then there was a period where they failed to take a wicket but they did not let Hyderabad score freely. Also, the bowling side always believed that they are in the game. They never let their body language down and kept going for it. They reaped the rewards courtesy of Chris Jordan who finally showed why he is one of the best T20 bowlers in the world. Also, credit to Arshdeep Singh who was exceptional, a youngster with so much pressure on him, he has rose to the occasion. Outstanding. This is one win that will lift the spirits of Punjab! If it was already not lifted as they had won three games in a row before this. Now they have won 4 and are serious contenders to finish in the fourth spot.

    KXIP make it 4 in four!

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates KXIP vs SRH Live: What a game! What a defense! Kings XI Punjab one has to say, have done the unbelievable. Who would have thought they would win this game after the start Warner and Bairstow got Hyderabad off too. Yes, they did manage to get three quickly but Pandey and Shankar got the chase back on track, not only back on track but in their favor but some margin when they needed 30 in 30 but that is where everything changed. Pandey fell, dots started to mount,, Shankar got a blow on his head which rattled him and also saw his dismissal. After that, Hyderabad just kept losing wicket after wicket. Not the first time did they implode, this did happen to them against Bangalore too but this will probably hurt them a lot more.

    KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: OUT! RUN OUT! WOW! Punjab have wrapped this game up in some style! What was Khaleel thinking? He did not seem bothered to even get over the crease! On a good length around off, Ahmed taps it towards point and he jogs through for the single. The fielder there does well to grab the ball and have a shy at the bowler’s end and he does not miss. The third umpire is called into play and replays show that Ahmed is well short of his crease. Kings XI Punjab (126/7) Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (114-all out) by 12 Runs in Dubai.

    Live Cricket Updates Online KXIP vs SRH 2020 IPL Live: OUT! CAUGHT! Arshdeep Singh removes Priyam Garg for 3. Kings Punjab are in-charge now! What a wonderful catch this is by Jordan and the bowling by Arshdeep is brilliant as well! Hard to see Hyderabad coming back into this game now! A slower back of a length ball around off, Garg lofts this one towards the long-on region but he does not time this well. Jordan does well to run in, dive and take a spectacular catch. 13 runs needed in the last 3 balls.

    KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Live: OUT! CAUGHT! Sandeep Sharma gone for a duck. Sunrisers Hyderabad are falling all over the place at the moment and Sandeep was not able to deal with this and he walks back now. A slower short length ball on middle, Sandeep looks to pull but he mistimes this one and it goes towards mid-wicket and Ashwin does well to backtrack and scalp this one. Hyderabad now need 13 runs off the last 4 balls. SRH 114/8 in 19.2 overs vs KXIP (126/7)

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates KXIP vs SRH Live: OUT! CAUGHT! BACK-TO-BACK WICKETS! Jordan is on a hat-trick as well! Rashid Khan was looking to go big but he finds the fielder! They needed him out there right now but he is walking back. Good length ball outside off, Rashid slashes this towards deep cover but his shot does not have enough juice in it for it to cross the ropes. He holes out to the Pooran out there and Hyderabad are in big trouble. SRH require 15 off 8 now vs KXIP

    Jordan strikes, Holder walks back!

Kings XI Punjab bowling unit on Saturday rose to a big challenge and defended a small total with help of sharp fielding to pip Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in an Indian Premier League encounter after a dramatic collapse. After the KXIP batsmen failed to get going on being inserted by SRH and were restricted 126 for seven wickets in 20 overs — thanks to superb spells from Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, and Sandeep Sharma — David Warner’s Hyderabad capitulated under pressure and were all out for 114 in 19.5 overs. It was proverbial snatching defeat from the jaws of victory for SRH. Also Read - RCB vs CSK 11Wickets Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match in Dubai

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, KXIP (126/7) Beat SRH (114-all out) by 12 Runs in Dubai

KXIP took as many as seven wickets in the last four overs and conceded just 15 runs. Chris Jordan, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, and Arshdeep Singh bowled the last two overs in which they got two wickets each at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. KXIP’s fielding standard rose under pressure and it made a big difference. The win took Punjab to fifth place in the points table with 10 points while Hyderabad are at sixth with just eight points in 11 matches. Chasing the target, SRH were off to a decent start through sensible batting by David Warner – 35 and Jonny Bairstow – 19, who scored 52 runs in the initial six overs of powerplay. Also Read - IPL 2020: KKR Captain Morgan Calls Win Over DC as Their Most Complete Performance of The Season so Far

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra.