KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's KXIP vs SRH at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: After three consecutive wins, Kings XI Punjab have managed to remain afloat in the Indian Premier League. The KL Rahul-led side will now face a stern test when they take on fifth-placed SunRisers Hyderabad in the match no. 43 of the season on Saturday. Both Punjab and Hyderabad are on eight points but the David Warner-led team is a spot ahead in the points-table, thanks to their better net run rate. The two teams now need to win all their remaining games in order to remain in contention for the next round. KXIP captain KL Rahul and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal have been in sublime form and the arrival of Chris Gayle has further bolstered their top-order. However, Glenn Maxwell's consistency remains doubtful as, barring the last game against Delhi Capitals (DC), the Aussie has not been up to the mark. Nicholas Pooran has been a useful hand in the middle order for KXIP and notably led them to victory in their last match. Mohammed Shami has been exceptional with the ball and the inclusion of Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham has provided more depth to KXIP bowling. Neesham's ability with the bat is well known and he is yet to give a glimpse of his abilities this IPL.

On the other hand, Sunrisers showed in their previous game that they have reliable batsmen apart from David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson. While Williamson had missed out the last outing, Pandey and Sh'nkar's gritty knocks helped SRH cross the line with ease against Rajasthan Royals. Also, the addition of Jason Holder in the playing XI has boosted their pace attack. Shahbaz Nadeem and Rashid Khan will once again be their key man in the spin attack and the duo will have to jolt their opposition at regular intervals.

IPL Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 24.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KXIP vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Manish Pandey, David Warner (C)

All-rounders: Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami, Sandeep Sharma

KXIP vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, M Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem/Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

KXIP vs SRH SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra.

