Kylian Mbappe produced a breathtaking performance on Tuesday night as he recorded a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain defeated FC Barcelona 4-1 in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League clash. As Mbappe dazzled at Camp Nou, former mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov was among the select few to have witnessed it live from the stands.

Nurmagomedov shared a clip of the contest on his Instagram handle and to make the experience even more memorable, Mbappe gifted the Russian star with his match jersey. The Frenchman is the first visiting player since Andriy Shevchenko in 1997 to have scored a hat-trick at Camp Nou.

The 22-year-old scored in the 65th, 70th and 85th minute of the match leaving Barca with a tough ask ahead of the second leg which is to be played on March 10 at Parc des Princes. Meanwhil, Mbappe has dismissed the speculations surrounding his future at PSG saying it will be ‘stupid’ to base it on a single performance.

“It would be stupid to decide my future on a single match. The truth is that it is about reflecting for the long term. I have always said that I am happy here. This sort of match makes me even happier. … The PSG shirt is one that I hold dear to my heart,” he was quoted as saying by Goal.

Mbappe also received praise from his countryman Antoine Griezmann who plays for Barcelona. “I am happy for him. He has been criticised a lot, but that is what happens when you are someone for a little while. As soon as he plays less well, we criticise him. It is quite easy. But I believe that PSG have a future star, one who will be on the level of Leo and Cristiano. He had a truly great match,” Grizemann said.