Kylian Mbappe – who was ruled out for the Champions League after he picked up an injury during the French final on July 24 – could get the nod to feature in the quarter-final versus Atalanta and that would bolster the chances of Paris-Saint Germain.

Following the injury, the young French star had to limp off the pitch, leaving his fans dejected.

He was ruled out for three weeks, but things changed last Saturday when his name featured in the Champions League squad.

He was also spotted training on the sidelines on Wednesday.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel believes he could just get fit in the knick of time and that would bolster their chances, but nothing can be confirmed.

“The deadline is short, super short,” Tuchel had told reporters. “We spoke with the doctor today and we decided to meet again on Saturday to see what phase he is in and if it is possible that he is on the bench against Atalanta.

“But I do not expect too much.”

Earlier, PSG stated on their website: “As announced after the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne, Mbappe was examined on Monday in order to know the severity of his right ankle injury.

“The examination performed today confirms a sprained ankle with external ligament injury. Following this, the recovery time is estimated at around three weeks.”

This season, he has been in top-form netting 30 goals and registering 18 assists in 34 appearances.

PSG would be eyeing a Champions League semi-finals berth for the first time since 1994-95.