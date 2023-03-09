Home

Kylian Mbappe REACTS After Bayern Munich Knockout PSG From Champions League

Champions League: Claiming that winning Ligue 1 is the focus now, Mbappe said he is not thinking of the future now.

Kylian Mbappe on PSG Loss vs Bayern Munich (Credit: Twitter/@PSG_English

Munich: After failing to inspire PSG on Wednesday night at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich, Kylian Mbappe shut speculations of his transfer. Claiming that winning Ligue 1 is the focus now, Mbappe said he is not thinking of the future now.

“No, no, I’m calm — the only thing that matters to me this season is to win now Ligue 1 and then we’ll see. At the moment, I’m only talking about this season. Nothing else matters to me. We are disappointed.”

Hailing Bayern Munich after the loss, Mbappe reckoned the Bundesliga heavyweights have the side to go all the way and win the Champions League. “They have a great team, they have a great squad they have a team that is built to win the Champions League. SAs I said at the beginning of the season, in my first Champions League press conference that we were going to do our maximums. Our maximum, that’s it, that is out truth,” he added.

PSG dominated the opening half, but then Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, and then Serge Gnabry doubled it in the 89th minute to ensure Bayern Munich beat PSG 3-0 on aggregate.

PSG was without Neymar, who played the first leg before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury but had Mbappé, a substitute in the first game, back in the starting lineup.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had spoken previously of having a plan to shut down Messi and Mbappé and it seemed to work as Bayern’s defenders gradually squeezed them out of the game.

“In the first game, we didn’t do what we had spoken about before very well,” Nagelsmann told broadcaster DAZN. “There was too much space. We defended better in the second half and were dangerous on the ball. In the end, we deserved to win.”

