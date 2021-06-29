New Delhi: Young French star Kylian Mbappe had a day to forget when he missed a crucial penalty against Switzerland in a Round of 16 EURO 2020 game on Monday. After the game, Mbappe apologized to his fans and admitted that ‘finding sleep would be difficult’. Also Read - VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty as Switzerland Stuns France in Euro 2020 | WATCH

Thanks to a couple of late goals, the Swiss side came back strong to force the game into a penalty shootout. While the Swiss side did not miss a penalty, Yann Sommer saving the Mbappe shot made all the difference.

"It is very difficult to turn the page. I am sorry for this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed. Finding sleep will be difficult, but unfortunately those are the risks of the sport that I love so much," the 22-year-old said on Twitter.

“I know that you, the fans, are disappointed, but I would still like to thank you for your support and always believing in us. The most important thing is to come back even stronger next time. Congratulations and good luck to the Swiss,” his post further read.

Mbappe looked distraught after missing the all-important penalty. He was spotted being pacified by his teammates.

Meanwhile, French manager Didier Deschamps is not blaming Mbappe for the loss but realises that he is affected.

“Nobody can be annoyed with him,” The Guardian quoted Deschamps as saying in his post-match comments. “When you take the responsibility, it can happen. He is obviously very affected by it.”