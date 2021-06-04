France forward Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the biggest prospects in world football currently and every big club is eyeing to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain. Spanish giants Real Madrid are the front-runners to acquired the services of Mbappe as he himself has shared his desire to join the Los Blancos a couple of times in the past. Also Read - Real Madrid Appoint Carlo Ancelloti as New Manager

However, Mbappe himself rejected the offer from Real Madrid in 2014. Zinedine Zidane was managing the club at the time and Cristiano Ronaldo, who is Mbappe's idol, was also part of Madrid's squad.

Mbappe revealed that it was because of his parents he decided to snub Madrid as they want him to start his career and get an education in France.

“My parents wanted me to start my career in France, to be educated in France,” Mbappe has told L’Obs.

“To play football, but also to continue my education. To go to Spain, even if it was with Zidane, it was another country, another culture…”

Mbappe came into the spotlight due to his astonishing performances in AS Monaco as he guided the team to the league title in 2107. After that, the Frenchman joined Paris Saint-Germain in a mega transfer move.

Mbappe said it was hard for him to carry the weight during the age of 18 as he loved the things that a teenager do but he was asked to be an adult on the pitch.

“At the beginning, it was hard to carry that weight, because I was so young,” Mbappe said of operating under the brightest of spotlights.

“I was an 18-to-19-year-old who loved to do 18-to-19-year-old things. But, on the pitch, I was asked to be an adult.

“When you want to get to the top, there is no room for immature people, no room for children. It’s an adult world and you have to be ready for it,” he added.