Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has informed the club that he would want them to release him as he is looking to move elsewhere as per a report in The Times. The Frenchman’s contract expires in 2022 and that makes it tricky. Also Read - Premier League 2020-21 Live Streaming Matchweek 1, Full Schedule, Timings in IST: All You Need to Know About EPL

It is believed that Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Manchester United are all interested in getting the young Frenchman on board. Madrid – who have been interested in Mbappe for years now – seems to be emerging as the frontrunner. Also Read - Lionel Messi Set to Lead Barcelona in Ronald Koeman's First Match as Coach; Luis Suarez, Vidal Miss Out

Mbappe is the highest-valued player in the world, with a market price of €180 million (£166m) according to Transfermarkt. Also Read - Fulham vs Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli, Willian Jose Shine on Debuts as Gunners Win Premier League Season Opener 3-0

It would be interesting to see if PSG agree to a deal with any of these clubs or look to go in for a legal tussle.

In the season gone by, he has scored an incredible 30 goals and registered 19 assists in 37 games.

‘Kylian Mbappé has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave at the end of this season to further his career elsewhere,’ Duncan Castles claims.

‘PSG do not want to lose [Mbappe] and have made multiple offers of substantially improved financial terms. Mbappé, however, has made it clear that his plan is to play one more season in Paris, allowing technical director Leonardo a final summer window in which to recoup the club’s transfer-fee investment,’ he added.

So far, it seems plausible – and quite a scoop for the intrepid reporter. After noting that Real Madrid and Barcelona might be interested in securing the Frenchman’s services, Liverpool’s front three all turn 29 this season and would be permitted to leave if a sufficiently lucrative bid came in for them. According to a close friend, Mbappé’s interest in English football also extends to Manchester United,’ he concluded.