Lionel Messi – who recently made a U-turn recently and decided to complete his contract at Camp Nou – could be on his way out next season and if reports are to be believed, PSG’s Kylian Mbappe would be succeeding the Argentine talisman. Also Read - Neymar's Response to Alvaro Gonzalez Claiming he Wasn't Racist, Says 'You Have no Character'

Mbappe – who feels that the domestic challenge is not satisfying his hunger as he eyes the Champions League – has also been on a lookout for clubs and reports in Mundo Deportivo suggests that he is inclined to make a move to Camp Nou. Also Read - Lionel Messi to be Asked by Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu to Accept Wage Cut Amid COVID Pandemic

Mbappe – who has been in top form since arriving at the big stage – has already scored 103 goals across formats. Mbappe’s PSG recently lost in the final of the Champions League against Bayern Munich. Also Read - Forbes 2020 Highest Paid Footballers: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Race, Kylian Mbappe Rises

Nothing can be confirmed but this is where it stands. Messi, in the meanwhile, has featured for the Catalans in their recent warm-up game against a third-tier side. Apparently, the Barca legend made a u-turn after showing keenness on leaving the club is because he did not want to get into a legal tussle with the club that has given him everything. Messi started playing at Camp Nou since he was a 13-year-old and has spent two decades.

Another reason that stopped Messi from leaving Camp Nou was his family, who broke down when the six-time Ballon D’Or-winner broke the news.

Reports suggested that Messi was keen on rejoining forces with Pep Guarduola at Etihad. It is believed that the talks had also got underway. It is highly likely that Mbappe could replace Messi at Camp Nou.

As of now, both Mbappe and Messi would be playing at PSG and Barcelona repectively at least for another season.