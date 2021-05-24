France forward Kylian Mbappe gave major hint on his future for the next season. Mbappe, who has been part of the Paris Saint-Germain’s revolution for the past four years, claims that he is ‘profoundly attached’ to the club. Also Read - Luis Suarez Powers Atletico Madrid to La Liga Title With 2-1 Win Over Real Valladolid

Mbappe, who achieved many big things in very little time, has been linked to a potential move to Spanish giants Real Madrid and Premier League’s Liverpool. Also Read - "It Has Always Been My Dream"- Kylian Mbappe Keen to Play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Paris Saint-Germain lost the Ligue 1 title to Lille OSC on Sunday after finishing just one point behind them on the points table. It was a huge blow for French giants as they have the most talented players in form of Neymar, Angel di Maria, Marco Veratti and Mbappe itself. Also Read - Euro 2020: Karim Benzema Eyes France Call Since Alleged Role In Sex-Tape Scandal

After the title defeat, Mbappe talked about his future and said he is thankful towards the club president.

“Everyone knows how profoundly attached I am to the club. I have always been very thankful towards the president, my different coaches,” Mbappe told Canal Plus.

The French starlet further said that he wants the footballing project of the club to be very essential.

“What I want, is to win, feel like I am somewhere where I can win, where there is a solid project around me. The footballing project is essential. I want to feel like I am part of a team that is going to do something.

On his relationship with PSG, Mbappe said that the club will do whatever it needs to do to get the job done in the next season.

“The club knows my relationship with it, this city, this country. We are going to do things in the way they should be done, in one way or another. I cannot say what needs to be done, I am just a player, but I think that people have seen, everyone has seen.

With his statement, Mbappe asserted that he might stay for Paris Saint-Germain for the next season.

“When everyone sees, it is easier to draw conclusions, but there is no problem. We lost the title, but now, we have to concentrate on the future,” he added.

Mbappe netted 42 goals for PSG in the 47 appearances across all competition during last season which made him a runaway match-winner.