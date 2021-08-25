New Delhi: Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo Araujo has admitted that French star Kylian Mbappe wants to leave the club. Mbappe is in the last year of his contract with PSG and the player wants to join his dream club Real Madrid who has also made an offer of near 160 million euros on Monday. Leonardo has claimed that the club has rejected the offerAlso Read - Real Madrid Offer Far From What We Want For Kylian Mbappe: PSG Sporting Director

The PSG sporting director talking to RMC sport stated that the club will not hold Mbappe back but he will only leave on their terms.

"Kylian Mbappé wants to leave, that seems clear. If Real Madrid are making an offer, that seems clear… Me I am giving a position, that, I think, is clear for everyone. We cannot, the week before the end of the window, change our plans. If he wants to leave, we will not hold him back, but on our terms," Leonardo said.

Leonardo further talked about Real Madrid trying to sign Mbappe and said it’s their strategy to show that they have tried everything to get the Frenchman and wait for next year to get him for free when his contract ends.

“We have not had much public communication on all that, but our position has always been to keep Kylian, to extend his contract, that has always been our aim and that is still the case. We made two significant offers to Kylian: one at the level of the top players in our squad two months ago and one above that of those players very recently. We want to prove to him that he is an important player, at the centre of our project, but not above the project. In terms of our position on Real, it seems like a strategy to try to get a no from us, to show that they have tried everything and to wait for a year to get him for free,” he added.

Leonardo further slammed Real Madrid’s way for contacting Mbappe in the past couple of years and said it’s not correct to do it.

“For the last 2 years, Real Madrid have been behaving like this, it is not correct, illegal even because they contacted the player. It is unacceptable for us, because it is not correct. It is proof of the strategy: an offer comes 1 year before the end of his contract and 7 days before the end of the window. They want us to reject to show to Kylian that they tried everything and to start negotiating for next year,” he said.

On expecting to receive another offer from the Los Blancos, Leonardo said that PSG will not allow Mbappe to leave for a fee of less than they paid for him to Monaco.

“We do not plan to speak with Real Madrid again. The deadline is 31st August at midnight. That is how the transfer window works, for us it is clear: we keep him and we extend him. But we are not going to allow someone to leave for a fee of less than we paid for him when we still owe Monaco money,” Leonardo said.