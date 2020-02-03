Late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was honoured with a touching moment of silence at Sunday’s Super Bowl. The day marked one week since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

According to a report in CNET.com, before the game began, players for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs lined up on the 24-yard-lines, referring to Bryant’s most well-known jersey number, and marked a moment of silence for Bryant and the others who died.

Some of the players even donned memories of Bryant during pre-game workouts. San Francisco wide receiver Dante Pettis donned purple and gold cleats for the colors of Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers team. The shoes displayed an image of Bryant and the words “Mamba Out.”

Bryant was known as The Black Mamba, and famously said “Mamba out” in his 2016 farewell speech from the NBA.

During the halftime show, world renowned musicians Jennifer Lopez and Shakira paid tribute to Bryant.

“Life is so fragile. And that’s why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can,” Shakira said at a press conference Thursday.

“And I think we’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. And we’ll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I’m sure he’ll be very proud to see the message that we’re going to try to convey on stage.”