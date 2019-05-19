La Liga 2018-19, Eibar vs Barcelona Live Streaming:

FC Barcelona have already been crowned as champions of La Liga season 2018-19 but their campaign is not over as they will be looking to build on a five-match winning streak ahead of a crucial Copa Del Rey cup final match against Valencia on Saturday. The Catalan giants are eyeing a second straight domestic double.

Ahead of the final, Barca will be looking to hit top form again when they travel to Basque Country to face the 12th-placed SD Eibar in the league.

Lionel Messi and co were dealt with a major blow when they were eliminated from the Champions League by Liverpool. With a second trophy this season, they will be looking to find salvation.

The match will take place at Eibar’s Municipal Stadium in Spain.

When will the match between Eibar and Barcelona take place?

The match will take place on Sunday, May 19 at 7:45 PM IST.

Where will the match between Eibar and Barcelona take place?

The match will take place at the Municipal Stadium in Spain.

Which Indian TV channel will broadcast the match between Eibar and Barcelona?

Sony Ten Sports has the broadcasting rights for the match between Barcelona and Eibar.

Where will the live streaming be available for the match between Eibar and Barcelona?

The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and Jio TV.

Recent form (all competitions):

Eibar – DLLWWL

Barcelona – WWWLLW

Eibar possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; De Blasis, Ramis, Oliveira, Cote; Alvarez, Jordan; Leon, Orellana, Kike; Charles

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Cillessen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Alena, Rakitic; Malcom, Ruiz, Messi