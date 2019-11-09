Live Streaming La Liga

La Liga 2018-19 Eibar vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Online in India Free Timing IST, Team News, Dream11, Starting 11, When, Where to Watch

After more surprises last weekend, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad all have 22 points after 12 games – with Atletico Madrid and Sevilla just one behind, Granada just two adrift, and eight more teams within five points of the top.

Real Madrid will then look to keep pace with the leaders when they travel to an in-form SD Eibar side – with both teams remembering well that the Basques won this fixture last year 3-0 for their first-ever LaLiga victory over the Bernabeu outfit.

Here’s all you need to know regarding the Eibar vs Real Madrid La Liga clash:

When will the Eibar vs Real Madrid La Liga match take place?

The match will take place on 9th November, at 11:00 PM IST, Sunday

Where will the Eibar vs Real Madrid La Liga match take place?

The Eibar vs Real Madrid La Liga clash will take place at the Ipurua Futbol Zelaia Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the Eibar vs Real Madrid La Liga clash?

There is no official TV broadcast of the Eibar vs Real Madrid La Liga clash. But the live streaming will be available on Facebook and well as GHD Sports app.

Where can I live stream the Eibar vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The live streaming will be available on Facebook and well as GHD Sports app.



Recent La Liga Starting 11 form:

RM: Navas, Reguilon, Ramos, Varane, Odriozola, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Bale, Benzema

EIB: Dmitrovic, Pena, Ramis, Oliviera, Cote, Cucurella, Jordan, Escalante, Leon, Charles, Enrich