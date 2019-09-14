La Liga 2019, Real Madrid FC vs Levante: Live Streaming, Preview, Teams, Time in IST And Where to Watch RM vs LEV on TV:

Football is back after a two-week international break and Real Madrid will host Levante in their backyard. Levante would be the more confident team walking into the match, despite playing away. Levante has won both their last two encounters, whereas Madrid has drawn both their last games. With Modric, Isco, and Valverde added to the injury list during the break, things seem to be getting from bad to worse for Madrid. Hazard and Rodrygo are in the squad but it would be interesting to see the roles they play.

All you need to know about the Real Madrid FC vs Levante La Liga match:

Where and when is the Real Madrid FC vs Levante La Liga match being played?

The Real Madrid FC vs Levante La Liga match will be played on September 14, 2019, at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

What time does the Real Madrid FC vs Levante La Liga match begin?

The Real Madrid FC vs Levante La Liga match will begin at 04:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Real Madrid FC vs Levante La Liga live match in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid FC vs Levante La Liga match will be telecasted on Sony Pictures Network (SPN) in India.

How and where to watch online Real Madrid FC vs Levante La Liga live streaming?

The live streaming of the Real Madrid FC vs Levante La Liga match will be available only on SonyLiv.

Starting 11

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; James, Casemiro, Kroos; Vazquez, Vinicius, Benzema

Levante: Fernández, Miramón, Vezo, Postigo, Clerc; Rochina, Vukcevic, Campaña, Bardhi; Roger, Mayoral