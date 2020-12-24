Real Madrid moved level on points with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga on Wednesday as Casemiro’s header and Karim Benzema’s eighth league goal of the season secured a 2-0 win against Granada on Wednesday night. Beating Granada 2-0, Real Madrid enjoyed its sixth consecutive win in LaLiga to tie with leader Atletico on 32 points in the standings but stays second on goal difference. Also Read - RM vs GRD Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, La Liga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Real Madrid vs Granada on December 24, Thursday

After a tight first half, Casemiro opened the scoring with a 57th-minute header from Marco Asensio's cross and Benzema sealed the win in the closing moments of the game. Although Madrid deserved the win for the football they displayed in Valdebebas, Granada had two good penalty claims rejected after Casemiro clearly pulled Yangel Herrera's shirt in the first half and appeared to block a shot with his arm 16 minutes from time.

Granada posed problems to Zinedine Zidane's team on several occasions but their lack of finishing cost them dear. After a goalless first half, Real began to press their advantage and the introduction of Marco Asensio for the injured Rodrygo upped the tempo for the home side.

Real came close when Toni Kroos’ shot rebounded off the post and goalkeeper Rui Silva before Benzema fired over. Less than a minute later Real were ahead as Casemiro powerfully headed in Asensio’s cross on 57 minutes. Three minutes into injury time, Benzema dribbled across the area before firing home a low shot to wrap up the points.

Real visit Elche on December 30 for their final match of 2020.

In other matches on Wednesday, Getafe and Celta Vigo drew 1-1 earlier on Wednesday. Denis Suarez opened the scoring for the home side with a thumping seventh-minute shot only for Iago Aspas’ penalty to cancel it out shortly afterward in a game of few chances.

Wednesday’s late games saw Edger Mendez and Deyverson score goals in the 40th and 46th minutes, which saw Deportivo Alaves recover after receiving a third-minute goal scored by Pedro Leon to beat Eibar 2-1.

Finally, Guido Rodriguez’s 71st-minute strike game Betis a 1-0 win at home to Cadiz.

Among the other games, Atletico Madrid confirmed its leadership with a 2-0 win away to Real Sociedad, while FC Barcelona won 3-0 away to Valladolid, and Villarreal drew 1-1 at home to Athletic Club Bilbao.

