Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India

Struggling Barcelona will be desperate to return to winning ways against Atletico Madrid in the La Liga, when they visit Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday (EU time). Barcelona are yet to lose a match in La Liga this season and are out of the top 4 in the league standings. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are placed at 4th position with 14 points from 7 matches. Barcelona have an impressive record against Atletico Madrid and have won 27 out of 54 matches played between the two teams. Whereas, Atletico Madrid have managed only 10 victories against Barcelona. Both the teams played out a 0-0 stalemate in their last encounter in May. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live football match online and on TV in India.

When is the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will take place on Sunday, October 3 in India.

What are the timings of the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match being played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will be played at Wanda Metropolitano.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will be telecasted live on MTV in India.

Where can you live stream the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match live streaming will be available on Voot and JioTV.

ATL vs BAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders- Kieran Trippier, Gerard Pique, Felipe, Mario Hormosa

Midfielders- Sergio Busquets, Phillipe Coutinho, Rodrigo de Paul

Forwards- Memphis Depay, Lukk de Jong, Luis Suarez

Captain: Luis Suarez, Vice-Captain: Memphis Depay

ATL vs BAR Predicted Playing 11s

Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak, Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez

Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Memphis Depay, Philippe Coutinho, Luuk de Jong.