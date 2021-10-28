Barcelona: Former Dutch international, Ronaldo Koeman has been sacked as the coach of Spanish giants FC Barcelona, after the Sergio Busquets led-side lost 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday in a La Liga encounter, the club announced on Thursday midnight.Also Read - Barcelona Fans Spit at Coach Ronald Koeman's Vehicle, Club Forced to Issue Statement

The Catalans under the tutelage of the former Everton coach has been below average and with the absence of their greatest ever player, Lionel Messi, the 5-time UEFA Champions League winners have only gone downhill this season and the decision of sacking the former Blaugrana man was always coming. Barcelona after the loss against Rayo are now at 9th in the La Liga table with 15 points from 10 matches, having lost their previous league match against arch-rivals Real Madrid, who on the contrary are flying high at the top of the table with 21 points from the same number of matches as their struggling compatriot.

Koeman didn't make use of the transfer market properly as with the likes of former Sevilla man, Luuke de Jong and ex Man City forward Sergio Aguero who has recently returned from injury are yet to pull off a productive display for the 26-time League champions.

Barcelona had one of the worst starts in the history of their club as they went onto to succumb to back to back defeats at the UEFA Champions League group stage to German giants Bayern Munich and Portugese side Benfica before winning against Dynamo Kyiv in their previous European encounter.

It is to believed that Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan is tipped to take charge of the first team on an interim basis. Cules have to wait and watch, who’ll be at the helm of affairs and help the team come out of their recent woes as Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez who is in-charge of Qatari club Al-Sadd is considered to be a likely successor. Other names include River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag. Koeman will bid farewell to the players on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva.