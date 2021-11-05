New Delhi: Qatari giants, Al Sadd have announced on social media that Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez will be returning to his boyhood club, this time as head coach after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract.Also Read - Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming UEFA Champions League in India: When And Where to Watch LIV vs ATL Live Stream UCL Match Online and on TV

Al Sadd club took to twitter to announce the departure of their Spanish coach after agreeing terms with the Catalan giants.

Turki Al-Ali: The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi's move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We've agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd's history and we wish him success.

Xavi who played his last years of his playing career at the Qatari club, scoring 25 times in 117 matches , winning four trophies during the period. As a manager he has been highly successful, guiding the side to 7 trophies in just 2 years.

‘The Al Sadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success”, the club announced said in a statement.

Barcelona sacked coach Ronald Koeman after a disastrous start to the 2021-22 season. Sergi Barjuan, who happens to be the B coach, took over as interim-manager with immediate affect few days back. It’s a matter of time, the European giants announce the appointment of their club legend at the helm of affairs.