Camp Nou: In an untoward incident on Tuesday night, Barcelona's Ronald Araújo had to leave the field in the 61st-minute of the LaLiga game versus Celta Vigo at Camp Nou after suffering a concussion. He had to be taken off the pitch with the help of an ambulance.

The Uruguay defender "has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing," the club said on Twitter. He appeared to be conscious as he was put into the ambulance.

The incident happened when Araujo and Gavi went for the ball and their heads clashed. The defender looked to be doing fine after the clash but suddenly went down after taking a few steps.

Here is what happened:

Ronald Araujo hास dibawa ke rumah sakit setelah pingsan di lapangan akibat mengalami benturan keras di kepalanya.

Barring the episode with Arajua, it was a night that belonged to the hosts as they beat their opponents 3-1.

The game was stopped for eight minutes as Araújo received medical assistance and the ambulance was brought onto the field to transport him to the hospital.

“It’s scary when something like this happens,” said forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored twice for Barcelona.

“It looked bad at first, with him being put on a stretcher,” Celta striker Iago Aspas said. “After a while they said he was doing better.”

Barcelona are currently placed at the second spot in the points table with 72 points in 36 games. Real Madrid leads the table with 81 points in 35 games.