Belgian star forward Eden Hazard, Real Madrid’s major signing for the upcoming season, is set to be sidelined during his clubs La Liga opener against Celta de Vigo on Saturday due to a leg injury, the Spanish club announced on Friday.

“After the tests carried out after training today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” the club said in a statement.

❌ Eden Hazard

❌ Luka Jovic

❌ Ferland Mendy

❌ Rodrygo Four of Real Madrid’s summer signings have been injured in preparations for the 2019/20 La Liga season… pic.twitter.com/7dombkTEKo — ComeOn! UK (@ComeOnPulse) August 16, 2019



Hazard picked up the injury ahead of his club’s La Liga opening match against Celta Vigo. It is, therefore, unlikely that the 28-year-old will feature in the La Liga opener.

The club did not reveal how long Hazard is expected to be on the sidelines, but he will miss Saturday’s game, scheduled to be played at Celta Vigo’s Balaidos stadium.

However, it has learned that Hazard will be ruled out for between three and four weeks. If that proves to be the case, then he will be missing for Madrid until after the first international break of the 2019-20 campaign.

Before domestic football shuts down, Real are due to take in meetings with Celta, Real Valladolid and Villarreal.

For now, though, Madrid boss – Zinedine Zidane will have to utilize his other attacking options. He has seen the likes of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez spark endless rounds of transfer talk this summer, but the pair may now have an important role to play.