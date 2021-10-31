Barcelona: Argentine superstar, Sergio Aguero was taken off just 42 minutes in the La Liga game against Alaves on Saturday at the Camp Nou as he was having difficult in breathing. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and latest reports emerge that he is diagnosed with a heart problem. Barcelona are yet to make a statement about his health condition.Also Read - La Liga: Challenging Games This Weekend For FC Barcelona, Atletico

According to Sport the former Manchester City man has been diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia or in simple words, irregular heartbeat. It has been reported that the Argentine forward has encountered this problem before when he was a kid and was found in the hospital reports that his heart rate is higher than normal.

According to Marca, the 33-year old will be under supervision for at least a couple of days to conduct various tests in order to know the seriousness of the condition.

Sergi Barjuan who is the newly appointed interim-coach replacing Ronald Koeman at the helm of affairs said that Aguero was feeling dizzy after he was taken off.

“I asked him and he told me he was dizzy. I was told he went to the hospital. I don’t know anything else,” Barjuan said.

Aguero who arrived at Barcelona for a free transfer in the Summer has so far played 5 matches and scored only one goal against arch-rivals Real Madrid in a losing cause.

Barcelona took the lead against Alaves through Memphis Depay but then the visitors pulled one back soon after the goal to snatch a point from the Catalan giants.