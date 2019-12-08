Barcelona went top of league for another week following a spectacular game of football at Camp Nou that saw Leo Messi score three of the five goals in a performance that more than proved why he was the worthy winner of a sixth golden sphere on Monday night. But the whole team contributed to a night to remember. Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring, and Luis Suárez also got on the scoresheet with one of the boldest goals we’ll see this season

Barça have put their bumpy period behind them and are now hitting top form. With the machine running this smoothly, they are going to be hard indeed to beat.

Ante Budimir’s stunning strike to get the Mallorca off the mark was not any real cause for concern, Budimir rose unchallenged to nod home a cross and the 4-2 but Barcelona were too good on the day.

Real Madrid 2 : 1 Espanyol

Earlier, Real Madrid saw off Espanyol at the Bernabeu to provisionally move top of the LaLiga standings. The hosts took their time to make the breakthrough, with the opening goal only coming in the 37th minute. Raphael Varane was the man to get it as he became the 15th madridista to have found the net so far this term. The Frenchman was played in by his compatriot, Karim Benzema, and he produced a slide-rule left-footed finish to beat Diego Lopez, who was the visitors’ standout performer on the day.

In other results, Valencia beat Levante 4-2, Villareal and Atletico Madrid played out a 0-0 draw awhile Granada beat Alaves 3-0