Rio de Janeiro: A group led by Spain's La Liga has proposed the creation of a new league in Brazil that would operate independently of the national football confederation. La Liga president Javier Tebas presented the plan to representatives of clubs in the top two divisions during a three-hour meeting in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

The proposal, which has the backing of commercial partners XP Investments and Alvarez & Marsal, would see Brazil adopt a European-style league model promising greater transparency and financial gains for clubs, Tebas said, Xinhua reports.

"Our goal is to help develop football and its industry," Tebas said in a statement. "We want to offer all the knowledge we have gained over the years to propose a business model that is financially and administratively the most adequate for the growth of football in Brazil."

Unlike the top leagues in Spain, Germany and England, Brazil’s professional leagues and the national team are controlled by the Brazilian Football Confederation. During the meeting, the clubs were shown the benefits of La Liga’s business model for financial stability and best practices.

Tebas assumed La Liga’s presidency in 2013, improving the league’s finances and the balance sheets of clubs through the implementation of rigorous fair play rules.

The 59-year-old lawyer was also responsible for a new television deal that guaranteed a fairer distribution of revenue to clubs.