Barcelona: Xavi Hernandez is now officially the head coach of FC Barcelona as more than 9,500 fans were in the stands of the Camp Nou Stadium on Monday night to witness the presentation of their legendary midfielder.

Xavi spent 17 years at Barca and have won every possible trophies there is to win. The former Al-Sadd man joins the likes of Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, Ronald Koeman to have been associated with club with both player and manager.

Monday was Xavi Day at Camp Nou! pic.twitter.com/qfhsjUsIn0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 9, 2021

❝I have a friendship with Leo … He wrote to me and wished me lots of luck.❞ — Xavi on Messi pic.twitter.com/usrz6elrZx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 8, 2021

At the official presentation, Xavi said that former Barcelona superstar and currently PSG footballer, Lionel Messi wished him all the best for his new role at the club. He also added that from now onwards they have to think about the future and not the stars who are no longer with Barca.

“Leo Messi texted me to wish the best of luck. He’s incredible but he’s not here as Eto’o or Ronaldinho… we’ve to think about the future, not about players who’re no longer here at Barça,” Xavi told.

He also discussed his style of play, saying it would look to recapture some of Barca’s traditional virtues.

“We want to pressure high up the field and not wait and see what happens. We want to be aggressive and to go on the attack. I don’t think I’m giving anything away, because this is what has made us great. We have to attack. We are Barca and we have to win,” commented Xavi.

Xavi’s first match as manager would be against Espanyol on 21st November after the international break.