Spain's top-flight football competition La Liga has announced it's to to restart the season from June 11 onwards and will continue non-stop till July 19, hoping to complete the remaining 11 matchdays within five weeks.

It's been nearly three months since La Liga came to a halt alongside other top-football competitions across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will thus become the second high–profile league to resume action after Germany's Bundesliga which restarted last month.

League leaders Barcelona will resume their title defence on June 13 with an away fixture to Real Mallocra while second-placed Real Madrid host Eibar on June 14.

On the opening day of the restart, Sevillas and Real Betis will be in action with the organisers releasing fixtures for the first two weeks only.

Like Bundesliga, the matches will be played without fans and under strict health guidelines.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas said they have plans to pay tribute to the victims of the coronavirus by playing audio recordings of fans applauding which will be transmitted across the stadiums during the 20th minute of every match.

🔛 11th June

“Fans make football so special and as they cannot be in the stadiums we have created this initiative so they can play a part in the return of the competition and show their support for the heroes of Covid-19,” Tebas was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

“We want them to feel close to their clubs even though they will be in the stadiums making noise. This way, the players will also be able to hear the support of their fans,” he added.

What: La Liga remaining matchdays

When: From June 11- July 19

Streaming in India: All Matches Will be Streamed Live on Facebook