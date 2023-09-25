By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
La Liga: Morata At Double As Atletico Madrid Beat Real In Madrid Derby
This loss sees Real Madrid drop to third in La Liga. FC Barcelona now sits at the top, while Girona climbs to second place.
Madrid: Alvaro Morata netted twice as Atletico Madrid capitalized on defensive lapses to defeat Real Madrid 3-1 in the Madrid derby.
All three of Atletico’s goals originated from crosses on their left side, exposing Madrid’s central defenders who failed to effectively mark inside their penalty box, reports Xinhua.
