La Liga: ‘There’s A 70-80 Percent Chance’, Javier Tebas Opens Up On Kylian Mbappe’s Transfer To Real Madrid In 2024

La Liga: 'There's A 70-80 Percent Chance', Javier Tebas Opens Up On Kylian Mbappe's Transfer To Real Madrid In 2024. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: President of La Liga, Javier Tebas has spilled the beans regarding the much anticipated transfer of Kylian Mbappe to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Tebas feels that there is a 70-80 percent chance for the French international to arrive at the Spanish capital and firmly believes that Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez never loses at anything and he will definitely not let go off any future transfers.

“Convinced, no, but it is a destiny for him, for sure. I think he will be in La Liga next season at 70 or 80 per cent”, Tebas said to Movistar+.

“Florentino never loses, he doesn’t lose at anything”, he further added, while talking about Real Madrid’s future transfers and the plans of implementing the European Super League.

Just before the start of the 2023-24 season, Mbappe received a huge sum for a move to Saudi Pro League club, Al Hilal. The Saudi Arabian tried their level best to get his signature but the Frenchman was not interested to move to Asia. Instead, the club got the signature of his ex PSG teammate, the Brazilian superstar, Neymar.

In an interview with The New York Times, Mbappe said that he never thought that President of France, Emmanuel Macron would barge in and request the PSG star not to leave the French capital.

“I never imagined I’m gonna talk with the president about my future in my career, so it’s something crazy, really something crazy. He told me: ‘I want you to stay. I don’t want you to leave now. You are so important for the country,’” Mbappe had said during an interview with The New York Times.

He further added that the President played a big role in making him stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Of course. When the president says that to you, that counts”, he revealed.

In the ongoing season, Mbappe has so far scored 8 goals in 6 games for PSG. He has scored 7 goals in Ligue 1 so far and one goal has come in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) match against German giants, Borussia Dortmund. In 2023, Mbappe has netted a total of 4 goals in 5 international games for France.

