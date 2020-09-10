Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Fantasy Tips For Today's Match LAC vs DEN at Advent Health Arena, Orlando: In another exciting NBA 2020 encounter on Wednesday night (Thursday morning in India), Los Angeles Clippers will square off against Denver Nuggets Mavericks in the playoffs clash at the AdventHealth Arena, Orlando. The NBA 2019-20 LAC vs DEN match will begin at 6 AM IST – September 6.30 AM IST. he win in game-3 gives Clippers an edge in this best-of-seven series. But the Denver Nuggets are no pushovers. They were in a similar position against the Utah Jazz in the first-round series, down at 1-3, but still managed to negotiate the challenge, winning 4-3 to advance to the semi-finals. Clippers shouldn't be under any illusion and must bring out their A-Game. This is the least you can expect from a team that has Kawhi Leonard on its roster. Denver Nuggets will be under pressure to win this game as 1-3 deficit against Clippers may be too big a hurdle to overcome. The live TV broadcast and live online streaming of NBA will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Time: The NBA 2020 match between Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will kick-off at 6.30 AM IST – September 10 in India.

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando.

My Dream11 Team

Point Guards: Beverley, Jackson

Shooting Guard: G Harris

Small Forwards: J Grant, Leonard (SP)

Power Forward: P Millsap, Michael Porter

Centre: N Jokic

LAC vs DEN Starting 5s

Los Angeles Clippers –

PF: Kawhi Leonard

SF: Marcus Morris

C: Ivica Zubac

PG: Patrick Beverley

SG: Paul George

Denver Nuggets –

PF: Paul Millsap

SF: Jerami Grant

C: Nikola Jokic

PG: Gary Harris

SG: Jamal Murray

LAC vs DEN Squads

Los Angeles Clippers (LAC): Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams, Landry Shamet, JaMychal Green, Reggie Jackson, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac, Paul George, Patrick Beverley.

Denver Nuggets (DEN): Jerami Grant, Monte Morris, Michael Porter Jr., Mason Plumlee, P. J. Dozier, Noah Vonleh, Will Barton, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris.

