LAF vs PT Major League Soccer 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's LAFC vs Portland Timbers Football Match Predicted XIs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 8:00 AM IST July 24:

The season got underway from February 29 and was to end on October 4, 2020 before the coronavirus wreaked the original schedule. The organisers announced a one-off MLS is Back Tournament which will be a precursor to the return of the league. 24 out of 26 MLS teams are taking part in the event. The two teams to have withdrawn include Nashville SC and FC Dallas as several of their players tested positive for the coronavirus. Like other events across the world, this is also being held behind the closed doors from July 8 to August 11.

Kick-Off Time: The MLS is Back Tournament match between LAFC vs Portland Timbers will start at 8:00 AM IST

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

LAF vs PT My Dream11 Team

Clark, Tristan Blackmon, Segura, Mohamed El-Munir, Larrys Mabiala, Brian Rodríguez, Blanco, Valeri, Rossi, Wright, Jeremy Ebobisse

SQUADS

LAFC (LAF): Kenneth Vermeer, Pablo Sisniega, Philip Ejimadu, Jordan Harvey, Eddie Segura, Danilo Silva, Diego Palacios, Mohamed El-Munir, Dejan Jakovic, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella, José Cifuentes, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Alejandro Guido, Bryce Duke, Eduard Atuesta, Daniel Musovski, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela, Brian Rodríguez, Adrien Perez, Tristan Blackmon, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Adama Diomandé

Portland Timbers (PT): Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, Zac Mcgraw, Jorgen Oland, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Julio Cascante, Bill Tuiloma, Marco Farfan, Larrys Mabiala, Williams Velásquez, Blake Bodily, Aaron Molloy, Jorge Moreira, Diego Valeri, Sebastián Blanco, Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Dairon Asprilla, Eryk Williamson, Renzo Zambrano, Marvin Loría, Jorge Villafaña, Andy Polo, Felipe Mora, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Andres Flores, Jeremy Ebobisse, Tomás Conechny, Yimmi Chará

