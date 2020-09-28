Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020-21 – Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match LAF vs SJ at Banc of California Stadium: In the highly-anticipated battle in Major League Soccer tournament on Sunday night, Los Angeles FC will take on San Jose Earthquakes at the Banc of California Stadium on September 28 in India. The Major League Soccer LAF vs SJ match will kick-off at 8 AM IST. Los Angeles FC are nowhere near the level they maintained for the majority of last season, but the 6-0 dismantling of Vancouver reminded one and all that this team can be the very best on any given day, and that they could be the team to beat in the playoffs. There have been too many negative results, in recent rounds as well, three 0-3 defeats, including one such result in the LA derby.

On the other hand, San Jose Earthquakes are propping up the table in the Western Conference. They are the worst team in almost every parameter. They will make a trip to Los Angeles to play the hosts at San Jose Banc of California Stadium, on Monday morning. Here is the Dream11 Football Prediction for the Major League Soccer LAF vs SJ match ahead.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes will start at 8 AM IST – September 28.

Venue: Banc of California Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Daniel Vega

Defenders: D Jakovic, E Segura, D Palacios

Midfielders: T Thompson, J Yueill, D Rossi (C), M Kaye, J Cifuentes

Forwards: C Espinoza, B Wright-Phillips (VC)

LAF vs SJ Predicted Playing XIs

Los Angeles FC: David Bingham, Nick DePuy, Rolf Feltscher, Sebastian Lletget, Javier Hernandez, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Jonathan Dos Santos, Cristian Pavon, Diedie Traore, Daniel Steres.

San Jose Earthquakes: Matt Bersano, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega, Oswaldo Alanis, Nick Lima, Jacob Akanyirige, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson, Shea Salinas, Guram Kashia, Marcos Lopez.

LAF vs SJ SQUADS

Los Angeles FC (LAF): Eric Lopez, Justin vom Steeg, David Bingham, Julian Araujo, Diedie Traore, Danilo Acosta, Nick DePuy, Daniel Steres, Emiliano Insua, Rolf Feltscher, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Jonathan Perez, Emil Cuello, Efrain Alvarez, Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona, Jonathan Dos Santos, Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Lletget, Cameron Dunbar, Gordon Wild, Carlos Harvey, Ethan Zubak, Cristian Pavon, Javier Hernandez, Kai Koreniuk.

San Jose Earthquakes (SJ): Matt Bersano, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega, Oswaldo Alanis, Nick Lima, Jacob Akanyirige, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson, Shea Salinas, Guram Kashia, Marcos Lopez, Paul Marie, Tanner Beason, Casey Walls, Eric Calvillo, Luis Felipe, Gilbert Fuentes, Valeri Qazaishvili, Jackson Yueill, Siad Haji, Judson, Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro, Chris Wondolowski, Magnus Eriksson, Danny Hoesen, Cade Cowell, Andres Rios.

