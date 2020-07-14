Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match LAG vs PT at Dignity Health Sports Park: As the popular Major League Soccer tournament returns last week after the COVID-19-forced break, Los Angeles Galaxy (LAG) will take on the Portland Timbers (PT) in the Group F fixture at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Monday night (Tuesday morning in India – July 14). The MLS match between LAG vs PT will kick-off at 8AM IST. Both Portland Timbers and Los Angeles Galaxy did not have the best of starts in the MLS 2020 season before it was halted due to the pandemic. The Timbers had a 50-50 record, winning their game against Nashville having lost their opening fixture to Minnesota United. Also Read - INT vs TOR Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Inter Milan vs Torino Today's Football Match, Predicted XIs at San Siro Stadium 1.15 AM IST July 14

On the other hand, LA Galaxy were winless, having settled for a draw against Houston Dynamo, before going down against Vancouver Whitecaps. LA Galaxy, however, hold a slender advantage over Portland Timbers as far as H2H records are concerned, winning 10 of their 25 meetings. Also Read - MUN vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Manchester United vs Southampton Football Match Predicted XIs at Old Trafford 12.30 AM IST July 14

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles Galaxy and Portland Timbers will start at 8 AM IST. Also Read - KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Kayserispor vs Gaziantep Today's Football Match at Kadir Has Stadium, Kayseri 9PM IST July 13

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David Bingham

Defenders: Rolf Feltscher, Nicholas Depuy, Larrys Mabiala

Midfielders: Diego Chara, Diego Valeri, Yimmi Chara, Sacha Kljestan

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (C), Cristian Pavon (VC), Felipe Mora

LAG vs PT Predicted Playing XIs

Los Angeles Galaxy: David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Nicholas Depuy, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona, Sacha Kljestan; Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon, Javier Hernandez.

Portland Timbers: Steve Clark; Chris Duvall, Larrys Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Jorge Villafana; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara, Diego Valeri; Yimmi Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Felipe Mora.

LAG vs PT SQUADS

Los Angeles Galaxy (LAG): Eric Lopez, Justin vom Steeg, David Bingham, Julian Araujo, Diedie Traore, Danilo Acosta, Nick DePuy, Daniel Steres, Emiliano Insua, Rolf Feltscher, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Jonathan Perez, Emil Cuello, Efrain Alvarez, Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona, Jonathan Dos Santos, Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Lletget, Cameron Dunbar, Gordon Wild, Carlos Harvey, Ethan Zubak, Cristian Pavon, Javier Hernandez, Kai Koreniuk.

Portland Timbers: (PT): Jeff Attinella, Aljaz Ivacic, Steve Clark, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Bill Tuiloma, Marco Farfan, Julio Cascante, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Cristian Paredes, Blake Bodily, Renzo Zambrano, Marvin Loria, Diego Chara, Eryk Williamson, Andy Polo, Andres Flores, Dairon Asprilla, Tomas Conechny, Yimmi Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Jeremy Ebobisse, Felipe Mora.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LAG Dream11 Team/ PT Dream11 Team/ Los Angeles Galaxy Dream11 Team/ Portland Timbers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.