LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, 8:00 PM IST
LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, 8:00 PM IST: Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars are set to take on Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on February 17. LAH are the defending champions. Both teams will eye a winning start to the tournament.
LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keeper: Azam Khan
Batters: Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen
All-rounders: David Wiese, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf
Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah
LAH vs ISL Possible Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamran Ghulam, David Wiese, Muhammad- Imran, Shaheen Afridi(C), Haris Rauf, Zaman- Khan
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan(C), Agha Salman, Azam Khan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills
Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen, Lorcan Tucker(w), Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Jahandad Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Syed Faridoun
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Haider Ali, Colin Munro, Azam Khan(w), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan, Ubaid Shah
