LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, 8:00 PM IST

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, 8:00 PM IST: Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars are set to take on Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on February 17. LAH are the defending champions. Both teams will eye a winning start to the tournament.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: David Wiese, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

LAH vs ISL Possible Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamran Ghulam, David Wiese, Muhammad- Imran, Shaheen Afridi(C), Haris Rauf, Zaman- Khan

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan(C), Agha Salman, Azam Khan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen, Lorcan Tucker(w), Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Jahandad Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Syed Faridoun

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Haider Ali, Colin Munro, Azam Khan(w), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan, Ubaid Shah

