LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team

Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro (vc), Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman (c), Abdullah Shafique, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Zaman Khan

LAH vs ISL Predicted Playing 11

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubashir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood