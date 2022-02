LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

LAH vs ISL Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 33: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 8:00 PM IST February 25 :Also Read - PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Eliminator 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 8:00 PM IST February 24 Thursday

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between LAH vs ISL. Also, Check Islamabad United Dream 11 Team Player List, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Also Read - MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 31: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi at 8:00 PM IST February 23

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United T20 Match, Pakistan Super League T20, 25th February. Also Read - LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 30: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 8:00 PM IST February 21 Monday

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team

Azam Khan, Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman (c), Harry Brook, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, David Wiese, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf(vc)

LAH vs ISL Predicted Playing 11

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Azam Khan (WK), Asif Ali, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Athar Mahmood, Zahid Mahmood, Waqas Maqsood.

LAH vs ISL Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Colin Munro, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan(c), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahir Khan, Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Musa, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Huraira, Paul Stirling, Zeeshan Zameer, Muhammad Akhlaq, Athar Mahmood, Mubasir Khan