Lahore Qalandars are at the fourth spot on the points table with three wins in four games. Islamabad United are at the third spot with three wins, one loss in 4 games. The teams will lock horns against each other for the first time in season.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

LAH vs ISL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben Dunk

Batsmen – Asif Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Fakhar Zaman (VC)

All-rounders – Hussain Talat, Mohammad Hafeez (C), Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Rashid Khan, Harris Rauf

LAH vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Callum Ferguson, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, Zeeshan Ashraf, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf.

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Rohail Nazir (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Fawad Ahmed

LAH vs ISL Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

