LAH vs KAR Live Streaming PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 10 between Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings online and on TV.

LAH vs KAR Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

LAH vs KAR Live Streaming PSL 2024: Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars are going to compete against Shan Masood-led Karachi Kings in match 10 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on February 24. Currently, LAH is stuck at the bottom of the standings with three straight losses. KAR is not in a much better position either as they are just above the defending champions with only 2 points.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 10 between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings online and on TV.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings?

Fans can stream the Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

When and where is the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match happening?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 24, Saturday at 7:30 pm IST.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Sikandar Raza, Jahandad Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Carlos Brathwaite, George Linde, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Salman Fayyaz, David Wiese, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Imran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Syed Faridoun, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahsan Bhatti, Tayyab Abbas, Lorcan Tucker

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood(c), Muhammad Akhlaq(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Saad Baig, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Anwar Ali, Leus du Plooy, Blessing Muzarabani, Zahid Mahmood, Sirajuddin, Fawad Ali, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan

