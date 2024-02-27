Home

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 14: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2024 At 7.30 PM IST

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 14

Last season finalists Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns against each other for match 14 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024 which will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Feb 27, 2024. Both teams faced each other 18 times and both teams have won nine matches each.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan(vc), Sahibzada Farhan

Batters: Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen(c)

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: David Willey, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi.

LAH vs MUL Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope (wk), Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, Jahandad Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Ali Majid, Yasir Khan, Dawid Malan, Olly Stone, Johnson Charles, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Shahzad

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope(w), Ahsan Bhatti, Jahandad Khan, Sikandar Raza, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan, George Linde, Abdullah Shafique, Salman Fayyaz, David Wiese, Kamran Ghulam, Syed Faridoun, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Lorcan Tucker, Daniel Lawrence, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

