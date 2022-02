LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan(C), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masoon, Abdullah Shafique, Saqib Maqsood, David Willey, Haris Rauf, Ifthikar Ahmed, Imran Tahir(vc), Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani

LAH vs MUL Predicted Playing 11

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah.